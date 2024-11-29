San Francisco Symphony kicks off holiday programming with "A Merry-Achi Christmas"

The San Francisco Symphony launches a full three weeks of Christmas-related events at Davies Hall this weekend as their "Holidays with the Symphony" program gets underway.

For most of the month of December, the Symphony will have Davies decked out for the season, filling the lobby and exterior hallways with decorations including giant Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands. The venue will also be offering Christmas-themed desserts and festive winter cocktails for the month. Patrons visiting with children for some of the season's age-appropriate offerings will want to stop by the hot chocolate cart.

On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the symphony presents a concert with the wildly popular Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernández to perform the tongue-in-cheekily titled program "A Merry-Achi Christmas."

Joyful sounds from South of the Border will ring out from the band founded in 1981 by Hernández, who traces his roots to five generations of mariachi musicians from Jalisco's La Sierra del Tigre region. In the years since, the group has garnered 10 Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, entertained for five American presidents and collaborated with artists such as Jose Feliciano, Willie Nelson and the Beach Boys.

Sunday show will be a multicultural celebration as the ensemble sings and plays holiday favorites from both Mexico and the U.S.

Tickets for their performance, with musical numbers to be announced, range from $99 to $275 and are available at sfsymphony.org or at 415-864-6000.

Other events planned for the "Holidays with the Symphony" program include two nights with Peabo Bryson, Jackie Evancho, Jennifer Holliday, and BeBe Winans for the annual "Colors of Christmas" concerts, Handel's Messiah, Troupe Vertigo's "Holiday Cirque," screenings of The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf accompanied by the symphony performing the live score, the drag-filled "Holiday Gaiety" co-hosted by iconic drag queen Peaches Christ and a holiday concert by Philadelphia-based modern R&B favorites Boyz II Men.