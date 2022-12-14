San Francisco supes overwhelmingly oppose SFPD use of deadly force with robots in latest vote

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors officially nixed the SFPD's lethal force option with remote-controlled robots with its latest vote Tuesday.

The board voted 10-1 to approve the policy that states, "Robots will not be used as a deadly force option." Supervisor Matt Dorsey was the only member to vote against the language. He argued the equipment should be available in extreme circumstances.

The SFPD told KPIX they have never used the lethal option in the 11 years they have had the equipment. The policy does allow the department to continue normal use of the robots.

A week ago, San Francisco supervisors voted to put the brakes on the controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

The Dec. 6 vote explicitly banned the use of robots in such fashion for now. But they sent the issue back to a committee for further discussion and could allow it in limited cases at another time.

It was a reversal from the late November vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

The approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people. Several supervisors joined dozens of protestors outside City Hall on Monday to urge the board to change course.

Some supervisors said they felt the public did not have enough time to engage in the discussion about whether robots could be used to kill people before the board first voted last week.

The vote was the result of a new state law that requires police departments to inventory military-grade equipment and seek approval for its use.

Mayor London Breed has until Dec. 23 to finalize the new policy.