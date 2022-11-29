San Francisco supervisors to vote on SFPD use of deadly robots, military-grade weapons

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday whether to allow the SFPD to utilize military-grade weapons, including the controversial use of lethal remote-controlled robots.

The vote is mandated under a California Assembly Bill that was passed in May which requires police departments across the state to approve the use of such equipment by their governing bodies. In San Francisco, the governing body is the Board of Supervisors.

According to a draft proposal, the purpose of the robots is to be "utilized to enhance the safety of the community and officers by providing ground support and situational awareness for law enforcement operations."

In addition to training be required for all officers using the robots, use of lethal robots would be restricted to training, criminal apprehension, critical incidents, suspicious device assessments and pressing circumstances.

The current draft includes language that states the robots would only deploy deadly force "when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available to SFPD."

Tuesday's vote will also cover SFPD use of the department's entire arsenal of military-grade weapons beyond lethal robots. The department currently has military-grade vehicles including one Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and one Humvee. The department also has teargas, flashbang grenades and pepper spray, among other tools at its disposal.