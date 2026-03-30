San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder to take leave over "mental health condition," staff says

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder will take a medical leave of absence as she is dealing with what was described as a "mental health condition", her office said.

On Friday, Fielder's office said the supervisor was going through what they said was a "personal health crisis" but did not elaborate further. Mission Local reported that Fielder was in a hospital and told the publication that she was intending to resign.

In an update Sunday, the supervisor's staff said Fielder was "navigating a mental health condition" and that Fielder needed "time and space to recover before making any major decisions."

"She has asked us to share this with the public, and has stated that she wants to regain stable health so she can thoughtfully and responsibly consider her options," her office said.

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who represents District 9. City of San Francisco

Fielder's staff noted that mental health conditions affect one in five adults.

"Breaking the cycle of stigma of this human experience and prioritizing our health is critical, and is no different for those who have the opportunity to serve their communities in government," her office staff went on to say. "With the strong backing of the community, we will continue to partner and carry forward the critical work of the district."

The supervisor's office also thanked colleagues, friends and neighbors for their support.

Following the initial report, Mayor Daniel Lurie said, "She is a dedicated advocate for her community. I am encouraging everyone to give her the time and space to get better so she can do that work fully, and I'm wishing her strength and all the best for her health."

Fielder represents District 9 on the Board of Supervisors, which includes the Mission District, Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods. She was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2024.