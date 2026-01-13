San Francisco supervisor fails to get support for measure reopening the Great Highway

After a successful recall effort against former District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio for supporting the Sunset Dunes park, his successor, Supervisor Alan Wong, attempted to get support for a ballot measure to reopen the Great Highway to vehicles.

That plan fell apart on Tuesday.

Heidi Moseson has been fighting for the park for over a year. It's become a vital part of her life.

"It's not an exaggeration to say it transformed my daily life and how it feels to be out in my neighborhood," said Moseson.

She sees her neighbors and walks with her kids in the park, but all of that had the potential to come to an end.

Newly-appointed District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong tried to get a measure on the June ballot to reopen the Great Highway to drivers. On Tuesday, he failed to get the support of three other supervisors needed to do so.

Moseson finds it exhausting to go through this process again.

"In under three weeks, introducing that he was going to try and put this back on the ballot is super disappointing and disheartening," said Moseson.

She said the majority of the city of San Francisco supports the park, voting it into existence back in November of 2024. Despite that, former Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled over this issue.

Wong was appointed to office on Dec. 1, and on Dec. 19, he announced he would try to reopen the street to vehicles. In a statement, he said he's not done fighting.

"I am proud to have received the support from two of the three supervisors that had taken that position, with Supervisors Connie Chan and Chyanne Chen signing in support," said Wong. "I had been hopeful to receive Supervisor Shamann Walton's support as well, especially since his aide attended our Jan. 8 press event first announcing the ballot initiative.

"The three signatures I have is not enough to advance the measure and place the question before voters," Wong clarified. "While the measure will not move forward at this time, it is clear from continued community engagement that a compromise approach remains important. I am proud to stand with the Sunset District and will support a community-driven petition effort to put this measure on the ballot."

Retired San Francisco Police Commander and West Side resident Richard Corriea is a leader of that effort. He is starting the process of gathering signatures, city-wide, to get a measure to reopen the highway on the November ballot.

"We're incredibly confident," said Corriea when asked about the chances that they will get enough support. "We had no trouble getting signatures removing Joel Engardio over this Great Highway issue."

He cited concerns over traffic, congestion and accessibility since the closure.

"I don't like policy that leaves people behind," Corriea explained. "This has left the handicapped behind, the elderly, people with kids, people who have to drive."

But Moseson argues they already voted on the park. She hopes they can move on to other issues.

"We want to work with our supervisor to build the most thriving Sunset District that we can, and we see the park as a huge part of that, and there's so much our neighborhood should focus on," Moseson said. "We want to work on public transit, schools, supporting our local businesses."