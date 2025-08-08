With San Francisco's Sunset Night Market canceled, small businesses start their own event

Smokin' D's BBQ started as a pop-up, but has expanded into its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Irving Street.

Lareina Chu says the now-canceled Sunset Night Market, which brought in an estimated 20,000 people last year, was great for restaurants like hers, but a letdown for others.

"They closed down the streets so early. The banks, dry cleaners, they all need car access. They closed down the streets at 8 a.m. and that affected their businesses," said Chu.

Chu and other small businesses are now banding together to create a smaller event called Sunset After Dark, while addressing concerns from other merchants.

"This iteration, we're making it a lot smaller and not closing the streets down until late afternoon, which allows for a quicker setup and still allows access to all those businesses," said Chu.

Rob Aiavao, an organizer with the non-profit Dear Community that's putting on this event, wants it to be for the community and small businesses, without relying on any city funding.

"With the cancellation of the Sunset Night Market, the merchants along Irving Street saw that there was a gap that needed to be filled. For them, it was how can we build up a community event that is grassroots?" said Aiavao.

Angie Petitt of Sunset Mercantile, which canceled this year's market, says the decision was a funding and logistical issue.

"There's nothing political about our decision to put a pause on it. We really wanted to iron out what works best and how this should look for the community. That takes time to iron out," said Petitt.

Chu is focused on running her business and creating an event that helps her neighbors, too.

"We're trying to work with everyone in the neighborhood so it's successful for everybody," said Chu.

No politics, just food, community, and business.

District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio previously posted on X that the Sunset Night Market was canceled "not because of lack of interest, but because the recall campaign poisoned local politics."

On Friday, he told CBS News Bay Area, he's "supporting this community-led effort."

Sunset After Dark will take place on Friday, Sept. 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Irving Street between 20th and 23rd Avenues.