3 suspects arrested after stabbing in San Francisco Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people have been arrested following a stabbing last month in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, police announced Thursday.

San Francisco Police said the stabbing happened on Feb. 16 at just before midnight. Officers were called to the 500 block of Geary Street between Jones and Taylor Streets and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was hospitalized for treatment and later released.

The victim told officers he was walking back to his hotel he was assaulted by multiple unknown suspects and stabbed, police said. Officers determined he was attacked on the 300 block of Taylor; the victim managed to walk about a block-and-a-half back to his hotel on the 500 block of Geary and police were called.

Investigators were able to obtain suspect information which was disseminated through a department bulletin. On Feb. 19, officers recognized one of the suspects in the area of Jones and Ellis Streets and arrested him. He was identified as 19-year-old Richard Rice and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, possession of a switchblade knife, and drug possession charges.

Investigators later identified two other suspects, 26-year-old Niauni Hill and 24-year-old Navar Anderson. On March 4, officers arrested both Hill and Anderson on the 300 block of Ellis Street. Both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon; Anderson also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.