San Francisco to cover federal SNAP benefits for thousands of families in November

San Francisco is stepping in to help thousands of families worried that they may not be able to put food on the table as their federal benefits run out due to the government shutdown.

As the shutdown continues into its fourth week, one San Francisco mother says life has been thrown into limbo. Laura Clavejo, a mother of two, relies on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to feed her family.

"As a mother, I am very worried if I am going to be able to get the help for my kids ... and it's something that everyone needs," Clavejo said through a Spanish interpreter. "It's very uncertain because you don't get the right answer ... you are in limbo of yes or no."

On Wednesday, Clavejo and her children attended a pumpkin patch event for the city's Tenderloin neighborhood families at San Francisco Civic Center, where they met Mayor Daniel Lurie. Moments later, Lurie walked to the steps of City Hall to announce what he called relief for thousands of families just like hers.

"Your mayor and your leaders will not let this federal government shutdown prevent you from feeding your families," Lurie said.

City officials confirmed San Francisco will cover all expenses for roughly 112,000 CalFresh recipients, California's version of the SNAP program.

Half of the $18 million needed to fund the benefits is coming from the city's reserve fund. The other half is being donated by the Crankstart Foundation, the family foundation of venture capitalist Michael Moritz.

"This private public partnership will allow every San Franciscan receiving SNAP benefits to have assistance to buy groceries for the entire month of November," Lurie said.

According to the Mayor's Office, residents on SNAP should begin receiving a QR code in the mail next week, which will allow them to download the funds onto a gift card. Those who prefer a physical card can request one to be sent instead.

"In my career, and now as mayor, it has never been acceptable to let parents, children and seniors just figure it out," Lurie said.

Whether he knew it or not at the time, Lurie had met a family who desperately needed the news he would deliver only moments later.

"I am very happy and thankful as well," Clavejo said.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office told CBS News Bay Area it was working to get SNAP relief to residents as quickly as possible, knowing the QR code system will not work for everyone. They said alternative options are being developed to make sure no one is left out.

