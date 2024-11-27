Suspect arrested in San Francisco shooting of pregnant mother inside her home

San Francisco police search for suspect who shot pregnant woman in Bayview

San Francisco police search for suspect who shot pregnant woman in Bayview

San Francisco police search for suspect who shot pregnant woman in Bayview

Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect in the shooting earlier this month of a pregnant woman inside her home.

The shooting happened on Nov. 19 at around 2:13 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hollister Street in the city's Bayview District. San Francisco police said officers arrived at a home and found a pregnant woman who had been shot multiple times. The suspects fled from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

While police reported the woman was able to walk after being shot, she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police investigators determined the woman was shot during a time when her daughter and other occupants were inside the home with her.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Khiri Roberson of Daly City. On Nov. 21, Roberson was taken into custody near South Mayfair Avenue and Park Plaza Drive in Daly City.

A gun recovered during a search of a home in Daly City on Nov. 15, 2024, in connection with a shooting of a pregnant woman in San Francisco. San Francisco Police Department

Detectives served a search warrant for Roberson's home on the 200 block of South Mayfair Avenue in Daly City and seized evidence, including a firearm, police said.

Roberson was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.