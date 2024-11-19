Pregnant woman shot while in San Francisco Bay View area; suspect at-large

San Francisco police said a pregnant woman was shot Tuesday afternoon while she was in the Bay View area.

The shooting happened around 2:13 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and learned that the woman was shot in the stomach. San Francisco Fire said she was taken to the hospital but was conscious and able to walk.

Police said they searched the area for the shooter but have not found anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.