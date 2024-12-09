SFMTA says it will raise most Muni fares in January

Most fares on San Francisco's public transit will be going up on Jan. 1, the Municipal Transportation Agency has announced.

The agency issued the transit fare update on Sunday. A single ride for an adult age 19-64 on most Muni vehicles using a MuniMobile or Clipper card will rise to $2.75 from $2.50, the agency said on social media.

The single-ride cash price paid on a Muni vehicle or at a Metro Ticket Machine will remain $3.

One-day unlimited rides on Muni buses, trains and streetcars will be $5.50, up from $5.

The monthly Clipper "M" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car, will be $85, up from $81.

The monthly Clipper "A" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car and BART within San Francisco, will be $102, up from $98.

The single ride discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Cipper card will be $1.35, up from $1.25. The discount fare for cash or Metro Ticket Machine will remain $1.50.

The monthly discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Cipper card will be $43, up from $40.

Cable car single rides will remain $8, or $4 for seniors and the disabled. Children 4 and under ride free.

The one-day visitor passport with unlimited rides will be $14, up from $13. The three-day passport will rise to $33 from $31. The seven-day passport will be $44, up from $41.

Fares for youths age 18 and under will remain free, as will fares for low- to moderate-income people age 65 and over, and those with disabilities.

The single-ride Clipper discount fare for adults on a limited income will be $1.35, up from $1.25. The monthly pass will rise to $43 from $40.

The changes come after BART announced the agency would be raising fares 5.5% on Jan. 1 "to keep pace with inflation."