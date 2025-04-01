San Francisco sex worker convicted of voluntary manslaughter for shooting customer near Crissy Field

A 21-year-old San Francisco sex worker was found guilty Monday of voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man in the city's Presidio in 2023.

Leion Butler, also known as Leniyah Butler, was acquitted on second-degree murder charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Butler shot the victim after he solicited sex from Butler before allegedly asking for a refund and telling Butler to get out of the vehicle, read a press release from the acting U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of California.

The shooting took place on Nov. 12, 2023. Butler was accused of leaving the man's body at the scene near Crissy Field East Beach and driving the car to the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on the east side of San Francisco.

Surveillance footage linked Butler to the crime, prosecutors said.

The case was tried in federal court because Presidio is federal land.

Butler is due back in court on June 27 for a sentencing hearing. The conviction carries a possible prison term of 15 years and a fine of up to $250,000.