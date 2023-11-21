San Francisco man charged with murder in connection to body found near Crissy Field

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco man was charged with murder in connection to a body found in the parking lot of Crissy Field on Nov. 12, the Department of Justice said.

The body was found early in the morning by visitors at Crissy Field, and according to the complaint, the victim had been shot a single time in the head.

Surveillance video appeared to be crucial to the arrest and charging of the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Leion Butler. The DOJ said video showed one of the cars leaving the parking lot was connected to the victim.

Authorities found the car three days later in the Hunters Point neighborhood. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the car's arrival and showed the driver getting out and having a phone conversation, the DOJ said.

According to the complaint, a second car was captured on video arriving to the area, and the suspect was seen talking to the driver. The suspect then made several trips between the cars and wiped down the interior of the victim's car, the DOJ said. He also allegedly took items from the victim's vehicle before leaving in the second car.

Law enforcement tracked down the second car and found the owner and the suspect were related, which helped lead officers to him.

Investigators said they also gathered evidence that shows the suspect's cellphone was in the "general area where the victim was found and where the victim's car was wiped down."

Butler was arrested on Monday and remains in custody. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

His next court appearance is expected to be Nov. 22.