San Francisco schools turn parking lots into fundraisers during Outside Lands

Bay Area schools use parking lots for fundraisers during Outside Lands

With the Outside Lands Music Festival underway at Golden Gate Park, many schools are holding fundraisers by opening up their parking lots for festivalgoers.

"I'm a public school kid, and I think funding for public education is super important. And the fact that despite its crowdedness, that SF manages to remain vigilant in these trying times," Cameron Lutz, who is attending his first Outside Lands festival, told CBS News Bay Area.

Lutz and his girlfriend, Sydney Sosa, pitched in to Lawton Alternative School's fundraiser, where they paid to park their car in the supervised lot and walked about a mile and a half to the music festival.

"Someone posted about it. There's a bunch of schools in the area that rent out their parking lots. The parents, they volunteer for the school," Sosa told CBS News Bay Area.

For Lutz, the mission is personal.

"Public school education has really faltered in the last couple of years," he said. "I think supporting education for those who need it is most is the least we can do."

Lutz is a consultant and Stanford Club Volleyball coach. Sosa is a product manager, and they both grew up in the Bay Area.

"This is going to be my third year, I think, coming here, but it's always a fun time," she said.

"First time at Outside Lands, did my undergrad at San Jose State, so never got a chance to make it up here, but I'm really excited," Lutz said.

Tim Murakami, the PTA secretary of Lawton Alternative School, said they have been holding the parking lot fundraiser for nearly 10 years.

"It's a great turnout, in previous years we had to put out signs, and tell people about it. But this year, we sold out all presales," Murakami told CBS News Bay Area.

They sold out all 75 spots for the three-day music festival.

"This is going to raise a little over $10,00. All of that money helps fund activities throughout the year. I want to say our second or third biggest fundraiser," he said. "It helps us fund teacher stipends for equipment and other things for the kids, as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

"Seeing everybody come out, and support the schools as well as having fun is a wonderful thing for the community," he added.