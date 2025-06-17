San Francisco early morning residential fire displaces 12
At least a dozen people have been displaced following a one-alarm residential fire in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m., the fire department announced on social media that they responded to a residence on San Jose Avenue, between Sadowa and Broad streets. In a subsequent update, firefighters said the fire was controlled after several minutes and was contained to the attic.
A total of twelve residents were displaced, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.
One person was taken to a hospital for a medical complaint. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.