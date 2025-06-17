Watch CBS News
San Francisco early morning residential fire displaces 12

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

At least a dozen people have been displaced following a one-alarm residential fire in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., the fire department announced on social media that they responded to a residence on San Jose Avenue, between Sadowa and Broad streets. In a subsequent update, firefighters said the fire was controlled after several minutes and was contained to the attic.

A total of twelve residents were displaced, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.

One person was taken to a hospital for a medical complaint. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

