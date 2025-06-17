San Francisco early morning residential fire displaces 12

At least a dozen people have been displaced following a one-alarm residential fire in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., the fire department announced on social media that they responded to a residence on San Jose Avenue, between Sadowa and Broad streets. In a subsequent update, firefighters said the fire was controlled after several minutes and was contained to the attic.

1-ALARM FIRE



2000 Block of San Jose Ave, STRUCTURE FIRE



San Francisco Fire Department is currently on scene of an active one alarm structure fire. Crews on scene are checking for extension in the walls and roof. Please avoid the area of San Jose between Sadowa and Broad. pic.twitter.com/TbNC7DgLs1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 17, 2025

A total of twelve residents were displaced, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.

One person was taken to a hospital for a medical complaint. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.