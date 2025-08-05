Fire burns 2-unit home in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood
Firefighters battled a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.
The one-alarm fire spread in a two-unit building in the 300 block of Arkansas Street. Two victims from the fire have been rescued, according to a social media post by the San Francisco Fire Department at about 9 a.m.
The department also posted a video of the scene, showing firefighters outside a home with a burnt-out window on the second floor. A firefighter can be seen climbing a ladder to try and reach the upper levels of the home.
The department advised the public to stay away from the area. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.