Fire burns 2-unit home in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood

Firefighters battled a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The one-alarm fire spread in a two-unit building in the 300 block of Arkansas Street. Two victims from the fire have been rescued, according to a social media post by the San Francisco Fire Department at about 9 a.m.

The department also posted a video of the scene, showing firefighters outside a home with a burnt-out window on the second floor. A firefighter can be seen climbing a ladder to try and reach the upper levels of the home.

1 alarm working fire on the 300 block of Arkansas St in the Potrero Hill neighborhood. 2 fire victims have been rescued and for fighters are currently fighting this fire in a 2 unit building. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/I3ZDKNEZrf — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 5, 2025

The department advised the public to stay away from the area. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.