San Francisco police seek public's help finding at-risk 12-year-old girl

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Wednesday asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk 12-year-old girl.

San Francisco resident Jewl Rayford was last seen at her middle school located on the 400 block of 30th Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Missing at-risk SF child Jewl Rayford SFPD

Jewl Rayford is described as a 12-year-old female, 4'7", 120 pounds, black hair styled in straight back braids, and brown eyes. She wears dental braces. Jewl was last seen wearing black tights and black and white tennis shoes.

She is considered "at-risk" due to possible suspicious circumstances which authorities were not disclosing at this time.

Anyone who sees or locates Jewl should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.