San Francisco police search for suspect in Bryant Street double shooting

Police in San Francisco are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday morning at a Bryant Street housing facility, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of Bryant near 6th St., not far from the San Francisco Hall of Justice. Reports from the scene confirmed that the shooting happened at the Mercy Housing complex.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman in the lobby of the building with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive. Police said that the suspect had already fled the scene and has not been located.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation into the shooting and did not provide any information on the shooting suspect.

The incident was the second shooting in San Francisco Thursday morning that injured multiple people. Police were also investigating a shooting at a home in Bernal Heights that left a man dead and injured two people, including a woman in critical condition and a toddler whose injuries were less serious.