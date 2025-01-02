Shooting reported in area of San Francisco's Alemany Farmers Market

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting Thursday morning near the area of the Alemany Farmers Market. authorities said.

San Francisco police said at 10:13 a.m. on social media that the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue near Putnam Street in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department said multiple streets had been closed by police and urged people to avoid the area around the Farmers Market, which is normally open on Saturdays.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.