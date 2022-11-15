San Francisco police release details about two recent homicides

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Police Department released details on Tuesday about two homicides that occurred over the weekend – one in the city's Civic Center area on Friday night and the other in the Hayes Valley neighborhood on Saturday night.

The first of the two homicides was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Grove and Larkin streets, where officers responded to a report of a possible assault and arrived to find a man unconscious and lying on the ground, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available from the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

At 9:03 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the area of Fulton and Webster streets and found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there. The victim's name in Saturday's shooting was also not yet available.

No arrest or suspect details have been announced in either case. Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.