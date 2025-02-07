Police officer hurt by knife-wielding suspect at San Francisco homeless encampment

A knife-wielding suspect allegedly injured a San Francisco police officer on Thursday morning at an encampment in the city, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to a complaint about a possible encampment in the area of Central Avenue and Fulton Street.

They contacted a known person at a camp there, and he allegedly began wielding a large knife. He didn't comply with officers' orders to drop the knife and they tried to negotiate with him, police said.

The suspect was eventually detained, but one officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

Police said it was the second time in as many days that officers had been injured while on duty. On Tuesday, two officers were allegedly assaulted, without provocation, while they were on patrol on O'Farrell and Polk streets, police said.

A suspect in that case was arrested.