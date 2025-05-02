San Francisco Police offer $100,000 reward in 1991 cold case

Karl Holmberg was stabbed and killed in San Francisco in 1991 now police are offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case.

According to San Francisco Police on August 3, 1991 30-year-old Holmberg was attacked by a group of young men near Hayes and Laguna Streets.

San Francisco Police offering a $100,000 reward for information in the 1991 cold case of Karl Holmberg. San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco Police said after he was stabbed Holmberg walked two blocks to Fell Street where he collapsed. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he died.

If you have information on the case you can call Investigator Thomas Newland at 415-553-1145. To leave an anonymous tip call 415-575-4444 or text SFPD and the tip to TIP411.