Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco Police offer $100,000 reward in 1991 cold case

By Melanie Corry

/ CBS San Francisco

Karl Holmberg was stabbed and killed in San Francisco in 1991 now police are offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case.

According to San Francisco Police on August 3, 1991 30-year-old Holmberg was attacked by a group of young men near Hayes and Laguna Streets.

screenshot-2025-05-02-at-15-12-43-sfpd-crimebulletinimage-94-028-20250430-png-png-image-385-x-416-pixels.png
San Francisco Police offering a $100,000 reward for information in the 1991 cold case of Karl Holmberg. San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco Police said after he was stabbed Holmberg walked two blocks to Fell Street where he collapsed. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he died.

If you have information on the case you can call Investigator Thomas Newland at 415-553-1145. To leave an anonymous tip call 415-575-4444 or text SFPD and the tip to TIP411.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.