San Francisco police investigating shooting near 16th Street BART that left 1 injured

San Francisco Police reported one person shot at 16th and Mission streets on Wednesday evening. 

At approximately 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the area on the report of a shooting and discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. 

 Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. 

No arrest has been made at this time.  

