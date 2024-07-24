San Francisco police investigating shooting near 16th Street BART that left 1 injured
San Francisco Police reported one person shot at 16th and Mission streets on Wednesday evening.
At approximately 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the area on the report of a shooting and discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
No arrest has been made at this time.