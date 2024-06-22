San Francisco police investigate deadly shooting in Mission District

A fatal shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday evening left one person dead, according to police.

Officers responded to the unspecified scene in the neighborhood at 7:13 p.m. Friday and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The police said they performed CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived to transport the victim to a hospital.

The victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

Police said they have arrested a possible suspect but will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the police at (415) 575-4444.