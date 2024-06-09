Vehicle catches fire at sideshow in San Francisco; sideshows also reported in Oakland

There were reports of sideshows in San Francisco and Oakland early Sunday morning, with fire crews having to respond to one of the events in San Francisco.

The first sideshow happened around 2:10 a.m. near Embarcadero and Washington Streets. When police arrived, officers saw multiple vehicles "engaged in stunt driving." Video of the sideshow shows a vehicle that caught on fire, with spectators surrounding it.

The drivers and people watching fled the area as officers arrived.

Another sideshow was reported less than an hour later near Valencia and Cesar Chavez streets. Police said, during the sideshow, a building was vandalized. No suspect was detained, and the drivers participating in the sideshow and the spectators again fled the area.

In Oakland, there were similar reports of sideshows in Oakland at the intersection of Grand and Lake Park Avenue and at the intersection of 5th Street and Empire Road.