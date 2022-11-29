San Francisco police identify Muni bus hijacking suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police identified the man Tuesday who officers arrested in the armed hijacking of a Muni bus over the weekend.

Police officials said officers arrested 36-year-old Rickey Dancy Friday evening after a short pursuit and struggle.

The arrest came after officers received reports of a Muni bus's emergency activation at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street around 7:53 p.m. Friday. Responding officers arrived to find a bus driver, who had been assaulted, and passengers who had been left behind.

According to the driver and passengers, Dancy, a passenger, attacked the driver while he was on his route and forced him out of the driver's seat. Before Dancy drove off in the bus, he allowed the driver and passengers to exit.

The bus driver had to be treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man hijacks San Francisco Muni bus in Mission District

Dancy reportedly led a chase through the Mission district where he hit multiple vehicles. He jumped out of the bus while it was still rolling, forcing a pursuing officer to jump onto the vehicle to stop it before it collided with oncoming traffic at 18th and Guerrero streets.

"Officers pursued the suspect on foot to 19th and Guerrero Streets and were able to detain him after a physical struggle. The suspect's resistance caused two officers to incur non-life-threatening injuries," the department noted in a press release. "Officers summoned medics to the scene who arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital as a precaution."

Dancy faces multiple felony charges, including carjacking, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail, where he awaits trial.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains open. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.