Man hijacks San Francisco Muni bus in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A passenger aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in the Mission District apparently took control of the wheel and crashed into several cars before coming to a stop Friday night, according to police.

Police told KRON-TV the incident began around 8 p.m. when a suspect assaulted a Muni driver and took control of the bus at Cortland and Mission Streets. He drove the bus for several blocks, striking multiple vehicles along the way. The bus stopped at 19th and Guerrero Streets and the suspect was arrested.

Police said an ambulance was called to treat the driver and another person but their conditions were not immediately known.