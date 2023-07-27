SFPD: Man fatally shot during confrontation with officers in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was fatally shot by San Francisco police during a confrontation in the city's Bayview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 2:50 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Catalina Street.

Police said in a statement Wednesday evening that, plainclothes officers were in the area arresting another person when the man approached.

Soon after, two uniformed officers in a patrol vehicle approached the man. Police said the man appeared to have a firearm.

During the encounter with the uniformed officers, police shot the man.

Chopper over the scene as authorities investigate a fatal police shooting in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Catalina Street in the city's Bayview District on July 26, 2023. CBS

Following the shooting, officers and medics rendered aid to the man, who was later taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting is being investigated my multiple agencies, including the District Attorney's Office, SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the city's Department of Police Accountability and the office of Chief Medical Examiner.

A town hall meeting on the shooting will be held within 10 days, police said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.