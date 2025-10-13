San Francisco police arrest barricaded suspect who allegedly brandished gun

San Francisco police said they arrested a person suspected of brandishing a gun during a dispute with another person on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a multi-residential building on Jones Street, between Golden Gate Avenue and McAllister Street, around 12:41 p.m. Police said officers were told there was a dispute between two people and that one of them had brandished a gun.

When police arrived, they learned the person who allegedly brandished the gun had gone to his room and barricaded himself. Police said officers tried to contact him and resolve the standoff peacefully.

The person left the room just before 3:30 p.m. and was arrested, police said.

Police said the person's identity and the charges are still pending.