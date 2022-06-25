San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.

According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.

The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.

Surveillance images of a suspect in a sexual assault in San Francisco on June 12, 2022. SFPD

Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.