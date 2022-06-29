San Francisco police ask for help identifying assault suspect who stole car battery

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect who injured a victim after taking a car battery from a business last month.

On May 28 at around 3 p.m., San Francisco police officers assigned to the Taraval Station responded to a report of a robbery on the 2100 block of Taraval Street.

Taraval Street stolen battery suspect SFPD

Arriving officers found a 47-year-old victim who was injured during the incident. Officers rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The victim told officers that the suspect entered the store where he worked, purchased an item and left before returning and taking a car battery, running past the cash registers towards the exit.

The victim said he confronted the suspect as he tried leave before the suspect pushed the victim to the ground as he exited the store with the battery. SFPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect and have released photos and video of the suspect caught on surveillance cameras during the incident.

Public Assistance Needed In Locating Estes Robbery Suspect



The suspect caused serious bodily injury to a store employee as he ran out of the store with a car battery. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall, approx. 170 lbs., with wavy dark hair. pic.twitter.com/dcmQZUsZw9 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 29, 2022

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'6" tall, approximately 170 lbs., with wavy dark hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to immediately contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.