San Francisco police arrest Bay Area chef as suspect in 3 bank robberies

A San Francisco chef was arrested in connection with three bank robberies that happened on Sept. 10, San Francisco police said on Friday.

San Francisco Police identified the suspect as 62-year-old Valentino Luchin. And according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, Luchin pleaded guilty in 2018 to robbing an Orinda bank.

Now, police say Luchin is a suspect in three robberies that happened on Sept. 10. The first robbery happened at a bank on the 1100 block of Grant Avenue just after 12:00 p.m.

Police said they were told that a man entered the business, passed a note to an employee demanding money, and then left the area.

San Francisco police said two other banks were robbed in the Central District that day, and that the suspect and the way in which they were robbed were similar to the first robbery.

Police said they were able to identify Luchin as a suspect and that he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery and second-degree robbery. He was then booked into the county jail.

2018 Orinda bank robbery

In the 2018 robbery, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at the time said that Luchin walked into a Citibank wearing gloves and sunglasses, pointed a gun at a teller, and demanded large bills.

According to the sheriff's office, he was able to leave the bank with $18,000. Police then arrested him at his Lafayette home.

The DA's office on Monday said Luchin pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree robbery, and he was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years of probation.