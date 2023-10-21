San Francisco police at scene of reported vehicle into building at 8th and Townsend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The public is being asked to avoid the area of 8th Street and Townsend Street Friday evening due to police activity after a reported accident where a vehicle drove through the front of a business.

A social media post by the San Francisco Department Emergency Management at 5:15 p.m. advised the public to stay away from the intersection due to police activity. It warned that emergency crews were at the scene.

The incident appears to have happened near the turnaround where 8th, Townsend and Division streets intersect.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Townsend St and 8th St due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/CJ1u6wefGD — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) October 21, 2023

Posts on social media showed that a vehicle had driven into the front of the Roche Bobois shop, which is part of a high-end furniture store chain. So far there were no reports of injures.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area. Drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.