San Francisco pet owners gather at cathedral for annual Blessing of the Animals

San Francisco pets blessed during Blessing of the Animals at cathedral

San Francisco pet owners gathered outside the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption for the annual Blessing of the Animals, a tradition rooted in the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Observed each October, the feast honors the patron saint of animals with blessings offered for pets of all kinds, from dogs and cats to birds and reptiles.

"Francis found God everywhere, in creation itself," said Deacon Christoph Sandoval, who led the ceremony. "And it's beautiful because he understands that God sends love in different ways to us."

The event draws residents seeking both spiritual comfort and a moment to reflect on the bond between people and animals. St. Francis, a 13th-century Catholic friar, is remembered for his deep love of nature and belief that all living creatures are connected through divine love.

"The blessing to the animals is a blessing of love, of holy protection, for long life, for healing, for all those things," Sandoval said. "For God knows what the creature needs, just as he knows what we need."

For Antje Schroter, a longtime San Francisco resident, this year's blessing carried special significance.

"Well, Coco is 16 and a half," Schroter said, holding her small dog. "And after spending most of her life in the city together, we decided no better blessing than the blessing of St. Francis."

Each pet received a brief individual blessing, often accompanied by a gentle prayer, as owners looked on with gratitude.

"Creation, by the creator, is a gift to us," Sandoval said.

In a city that bears the saint's name, the centuries-old tradition continues to offer a moment of reverence and a reminder of the sacred connection between humans and the animals they love.