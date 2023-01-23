Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed near Jefferson Square Park in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle about a block from San Francisco's Jefferson Square Park.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Eddy streets at about 5:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco Police Department officials.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, died at the scene despite the efforts of officers and medics, police said.

The driver, who is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  

