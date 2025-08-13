Watch CBS News
San Francisco police arrest man suspected of selling illegal naroctics at Outside Lands

Tim Fang
Police in San Francisco said they arrested a Southern California man suspected of selling illegal narcotics during the first day of the Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park.

Around 3:40 p.m. Friday, motorcycle officers patrolling the park were called to the area of Fulton Street and 26th Avenue over a person selling narcotics. Officers found a man matching the suspect description and attempted to detain him with the help of U.S. Park Rangers.

Police said the man was detained following what was described as a "brief struggle."

Following an investigation, officers arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Miles Vivirito of Frazier Park in Kern County. Police said suspected illegal narcotics were found on Vivirito and in his vehicle.

sfpd-outside-lands-drug-sales-081325.jpg
Items that police said were seized from a man suspected of selling illegal narcotics at the Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park on Aug. 8, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

Vivirito was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on three counts of possession of ecstasy for sale, possession of ketamine for sale and possession of LSD for sale. He is also accused of resisting arrest and a parole violation.

Jail records show Vivirito remains in jail without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Tim Fang

