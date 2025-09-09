Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco officers arrest man who fired gun near SF General Hospital

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

San Francisco Police said a man was arrested in connection with a shooting near San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were on the 1000 block of Potrero Avenue around 6:30 p.m., helping with a shooting investigation, when they saw a man fire a gun.

Police said the officers immediately arrested him.

San Francisco Police said they have not yet determined if the Potrero Avenue shooting is connected to the shooting that happened on the 1500 block of Burke Avenue. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue