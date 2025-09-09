San Francisco officers arrest man who fired gun near SF General Hospital

San Francisco Police said a man was arrested in connection with a shooting near San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were on the 1000 block of Potrero Avenue around 6:30 p.m., helping with a shooting investigation, when they saw a man fire a gun.

Police said the officers immediately arrested him.

San Francisco Police said they have not yet determined if the Potrero Avenue shooting is connected to the shooting that happened on the 1500 block of Burke Avenue.