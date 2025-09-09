Watch CBS News
Shooting in San Francisco India Basin area leaves multiple injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police said a shooting in the India Basin area left four people injured on Tuesday.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting around 5:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burke Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. That victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they soon learned three other people had been shot and were taken to the hospital before officers arrived. Their injuries are not known, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

