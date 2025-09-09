Shooting in San Francisco India Basin area leaves multiple injured

San Francisco Police said a shooting in the India Basin area left four people injured on Tuesday.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting around 5:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burke Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. That victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they soon learned three other people had been shot and were taken to the hospital before officers arrived. Their injuries are not known, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.