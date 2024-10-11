San Francisco nonprofit director gets ride of his life with the Blue Angels

Every year, during San Francisco Fleet Week, the Blue Angels squadron honors one local community member who they call a "key influencer" by rewarding them with the flight of a lifetime on a Blue Angels F-18.

This year, they selected Curt Yagi of the nonprofit City Kids R.O.C.K., an organization who is celebrating its 30th year helping kids and students.

City Kids R.O.C.K. director Curt Yagi KPIX

"Real options for city kids, R.O.C.K. is the acronym," said Yagi. "We have been in this community of San Francisco Visitacion Valley for over 30 years. It really is about just bringing joy and hope to kids over here."

After years of working in tech, Yagi began volunteering for the organization where he eventually took over as executive director.

"I started volunteering 26 years ago, and served as the executive director for the past 21 years," said Yagi.

Today, City Kids R.O.C.K partners with two public elementary and a middle school in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood in the San Francisco Unified School District, where they help the schools fill the gaps in programing.

"So our strengths are social, emotional learning, lots of recreation, outdoor activities. But we also insert ourselves to address whatever critical needs there are," said Yagi.

Just last year, KPIX profiled Yagi and his organization as they provided free eye exams and eyeglasses for students. Yagi is also a former Jefferson Award winner.

It is this type of work that caught the attention of the Blue Angels, who on Wednesday recognized Yagi's work with a 45-minute ride in one of their fighter jets.

"We had a lot of fun. We went out about 50 miles to the west over the Pacific Ocean, and ran Curt through the whole profile," said Blue Angels pilot, Lt. Connor O'Donnell. "So we went everywhere from -2 to 7.4 Gs, just under the speed of sound. And he got the full experience."

For Yagi, it was an experience and a ride of his lifetime.

"I can't put this into words," he said. "This is every little boy and adults dream to do something like this. This was unbelievable."

An unbelievable ride, soaring high above the very community he serves, where everyday he uplifts the lives of students.