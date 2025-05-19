Person missing, 2 dogs dead after early morning house fire in San Francisco's Noe Valley

Firefighters in San Francisco said one person is missing and two dogs died following a house fire that broke out in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 5:27 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on 26th Street between Castro and Diamond Streets and arrived to find a building set back from the street that was fully involved, the Fire Department said.

Lt. Mariano Elias told CBS News Bay Area the home had hoarder conditions, and a tenant reported not finding his roommate. Firefighters searched the home and initially did not find anyone; however, two dogs were found deceased and removed by the city's Animal Care and Control, Elias said.

1 alarm fire on 26th St. between Castro and Diamond St. Single building setback from the street behind trees was fully involved. Firefighters are currently fighting the fire and searching for victims. @SFPD is on scene and PG&E has been requested. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/NK2iOzMSiy — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 19, 2025

Because of the hoarder conditions, firefighters continued to search for the other occupant, Elias said. He added that PG&E had to shut down power to the entire block and the Red Cross was called for three displaced occupants.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.