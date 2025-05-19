Watch CBS News
Person missing, 2 dogs dead after early morning house fire in San Francisco's Noe Valley

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Firefighters in San Francisco said one person is missing and two dogs died following a house fire that broke out in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 5:27 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on 26th Street between Castro and Diamond Streets and arrived to find a building set back from the street that was fully involved, the Fire Department said.

Lt. Mariano Elias told CBS News Bay Area the home had hoarder conditions, and a tenant reported not finding his roommate. Firefighters searched the home and initially did not find anyone; however, two dogs were found deceased and removed by the city's Animal Care and Control, Elias said.

Because of the hoarder conditions, firefighters continued to search for the other occupant, Elias said. He added that PG&E had to shut down power to the entire block and the Red Cross was called for three displaced occupants. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

