Person stabbed on Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission Bay; arrest made

Police in San Francisco made an arrest after a person was stabbed on a Muni bus in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood over the weekend.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, officers were called the bus, located near 4th and Channel streets. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers were able to render aid to the victim and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police said they found a person matching the suspect description near 4th and King streets. The suspect has been placed under arrest.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

Additional details about the stabbing are not immediately available.