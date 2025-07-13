Watch CBS News
1 in critical condition after fire at San Francisco apartment building

One person is in critical condition after they were rescued from a structure fire on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco Sunday night, firefighters said.

Crews said the fire was at a five-story, multi-residential complex on Golden Gate Avenue near Webster Street.

The person who was rescued was taken to a local burn center, where crews said they are in critical condition. 

The fire forced crews to evacuate other occupants in the building, but those evacuations were lifted as the fire was contained. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

