San Francisco Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot on Mission Street

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday night has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

Joseph Miguel Zarate, a 20-year-old resident of Tulare County, died in the shooting reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Mission Street.

Officers arrived and found Zarate, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, San Francisco police said.

Investigators identified two suspects in the homicide and arrested them, but have not released their names or any details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

