San Francisco police arrest two suspects in deadly Mission Street shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting on Mission Street Wednesday night that left one adult male victim dead, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers assigned to Mission Station responded to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Mission St. near 17th. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

SF Mission St. fatal shooting Citizen App

Citizen app video from the scene showed multiple police units parked on Mission with an area of the sidewalk on the western side of the street cordoned off with crime-scene tape as officers investigated.

Police rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take over before transporting the victim to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency responders and hospital staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

SFPD homicide investigators took over the case and identified and located two suspects. Police developed probable cause and arrested the suspects. Because this is an open and active investigation, the identities of the suspects and the charges they're facing were not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.