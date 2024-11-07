San Francisco Mayor London Breed concedes race, congratulates Daniel Lurie on victory

San Francisco Mayor London Breed conceded the mayoral race to Daniel Lurie Thursday afternoon with a social media post that congratulated her competitor.

The mayor also thanked the city and its residents for "the opportunity to serve the City that raised me" in the post on X just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

There had been rumblings that Breed might concede the race earlier Thursday having come in behind Lurie in the last vote count released Wednesday morning.

"Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election," the post read. "Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco. I know we are both committed to improving this City we love."

Six years ago, incumbent London Breed became the first Black woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco in a special election to fill the position after the death of Mayor Ed Lee in late 2017.

She has faced a number of major challenges during her first term in office, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's ongoing issues with drug abuse and homelessness, rising housing costs and a spike in retail crime that some chains cited as the reason behind closing stores in San Francisco.

While Breed has touted progress in reducing the number of homeless encampments and pushed programs to fill vacant business spaces downtown, the mayor's struggles have led to 11 other candidates entering the race to challenge her for the job.

"Over the coming weeks, I plan to reflect on all the progress we've made. But today, I am proud that we have truly accomplished so much and my heart is filled with gratitude," Breed's message said in closing. "During my final two months as your Mayor, I will continue to lead this City as I have from Day One – as San Francisco's biggest champion."