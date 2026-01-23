San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie pushes for California law toughening penalties for sideshows

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has teamed up with a state lawmaker in seeking a new law that would toughen penalties on sideshows across California.

On Friday, Lurie announced a partnership with Asm. Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) on Assembly Bill 1588, which was introduced in the state legislature this week.

"San Franciscans deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, to walk their streets without fear, and to know their city is willing to act. This legislation is about safety. It's about holding bad actors accountable. And it's about making sure our streets belong to the people—not to reckless behavior that puts lives at risk," Lurie said in a statement.

According to supporters, the measure would add motorbikes and dirtbikes to be treated as sideshow penalties and make serious bodily injury caused by a sideshow driver eligible for a felony. The proposal would also strengthen impoundment penalties.

Stefani said, "AB 1588 gives law enforcement the tools they need, establishes meaningful consequences, and creates real deterrence so this dangerous behavior is no longer tolerated."

The proposal follows recent sideshows in the city.

On Dec. 27, a sideshow in the city's Sunset District spiraled into chaos, when some spectators vandalized a rented U-Haul truck and set it on fire. Residents who lived nearby were angry over what they said was a delayed response.

Earlier this week, two people from Vacaville and Modesto were arrested in connection with a sideshow in the city's Richmond District. Officers said they also recovered an illegal assault rifle and ammunition.

"We are sending a clear message: dangerous sideshows have no place in San Francisco, and we will continue using every tool available to stop them," Lurie added.

It was not immediately known when AB1588 would be considered by legislators.