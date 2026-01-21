Vacaville, Modesto residents arrested, assault rifle recovered after San Francisco sideshow

Two suspects were arrested following a sideshow in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood over the weekend, and officers recovered an illegal assault rifle and ammunition, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers responded on Sunday evening at about 9:20 p.m. to the area of Clement Street and 32nd Avenue to a report of vehicles engaged in illegal sideshow activities. The officer who arrived saw multiple vehicles driving recklessly as onlookers and other vehicles blocked the intersection, police said.

As the vehicles began dispersing upon the police's arrival, officers identified one vehicle involved in the stunt driving that was wanted by the Oakland Police Department. Police said the officers were advised that the vehicle's occupants may be armed.

Officers pulled the vehicle over near 41st and Clement and detained the four occupants. Police said that during a search of the vehicle, officers seized an illegal assault rifle, an extended magazine, multiple magazines and ammunition.

A vehicle was impounded and an assault rifle was recovered after a sideshow in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood, Jan. 18, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

A 22-year-old Vacaville resident, Albert Martinez Zavala, was arrested for firearms violations and was booked into San Francisco County Jail, police said.

Separately, a California Highway Patrol air unit supporting the sideshow enforcement identified a vehicle involved in the stunt driving parked near the 7000 block of California Street, police said. Officers arrived and detained the vehicle's occupants, and later arrested the driver, identified as 22-year-old Francisco Javier Mercado of Modesto.

Mercado was booked into San Francisco County Jail for an outstanding warrant and on charges of reckless endangerment and participation in a stunt driving event. His vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.

Police added that the investigation into other individuals and vehicles involved in the sideshow was continuing, and anyone with information to share was asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

