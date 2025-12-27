Sideshow turns destructive in San Francisco's Sunset District, leaving neighbors shaken

A predawn sideshow in San Francisco's typically quiet Sunset District spiraled into chaos Saturday morning, leaving a rented U-Haul truck burned, a nearby vehicle damaged and neighbors angry over what they described as a delayed police response.

The sideshow erupted around 4:30 a.m. at two intersections just one block apart — Kirkham Street and the Lower Great Highway, and Kirkham Street and 48th Avenue — according to witnesses. Neighbors reported cars spinning donuts, fireworks being set off and gunfire echoing through the neighborhood.

The U-Haul moving truck was set on fire near the intersection of Kirkham Street and 48th Avenue. Todd Brown, who had rented the U-Haul, said the noise of the loud sideshow woke him from sleep and sounded more like a racetrack than a residential street. "They were revving up their motors," Brown said.

The situation escalated when some spectators vandalized Brown's truck, breaking the front windshield and opening the door. From inside his home, Brown watched as people set the vehicle on fire.

"They were actually setting off Roman candles inside the car," Brown said. "Here's one of the Roman candles, right here."

Brown said some people in the crowd appeared to be armed, prompting him to stay inside and focus on keeping the flames from spreading to his house. "There were too many people, I didn't even want them to know that it was mine," he said. "I was afraid the house was going to catch on fire. It was bad."

Frightened neighbors said they repeatedly called police as the scene grew more dangerous. Witnesses estimated there were at least 100 participants and spectators.

Perry Jackson said he heard gunshots during the chaos. "[One guy] just reached into his waistband and 'pop, pop,' started popping off shots," Jackson said. "That's when we went ahead and called the cops and, 'hey, not only do we have a sideshow, but they're popping off shots'."

Neighbors also reported spectators jumping on top of a parked work van, damaging its roof and windshield.

Many residents expressed frustration that it took police at least 20 minutes to respond. Jackson said officers told neighbors they were overwhelmed. "They were outnumbered," he said. "I asked [an officer]. And he said there was only two squad cars, and so they had to wait for backup."

Newly appointed District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong met with neighbors Saturday afternoon to address concerns and discuss possible solutions. "There had been suggestions from some of the neighbors about a potential roundabout or different rubber speed bumps to provide some environmental preventions from this happening again," Wong said. "Then there's the response side of things, being able to encourage and ensure that we're fully staffed up in the police department."

The incident comes as the city steps up penalties for sideshows. Mayor Daniel Lurie recently signed legislation cosponsored by Wong that doubles fines for participating in sideshows from $500 to $1,000.

Some neighbors say tougher penalties alone won't be enough.

"They need to hire more police like they're keep saying they're hiring more police, but it's not happening quick enough," said Tony Villa.

As for Brown, he said he was able to salvage only a few kitchen cabinets from the U-Haul, losing most of the cabinets and furniture inside. Jackson summed up the mood of many neighbors: "I'm bumped out. It's a drag."

San Francisco police said one person was detained in connection with setting the U-Haul on fire, and that person's car was impounded. Officers said they are continuing to investigate and are working to identify additional participants involved in the sideshow.