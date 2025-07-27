San Francisco Marathon runners set off Sunday morning. These are the road closures

There will be rolling road closures throughout the city as the San Francisco Marathon takes place on Sunday.

Road closures will begin just after midnight on the Embarcadero, and the rolling closures will begin in the northbound direction of the Embarcadero.

The full marathon begins at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Embarcadero and Market, then the half-marathon at 6:30 a.m., the 10K at 7 a.m., and the 5K at 9 a.m.. The SFM Chargel Ultramarathon began at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The "City Half" marathon begins at 8:30 a.m. at MLK Jr. Drive at Golden Gate Park.

The marathon begins at the Embarcadero and will head northbound before wrapping around the city at the Presidio into Golden Gate Park. San Francisco Marathon

The Embarcadero

12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound Embarcadero and King Street closed from Third Street to Broadway

Southbound Embarcadero closed from Broadway to Harrison

Fisherman's Wharf

5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Jefferson Street between Powell and Hyde as long as there are runners present

Marina District

5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Westbound lanes of Bay Street closed

Northbound Laguna Street from Bay to Marina Boulevard closed

West lanes of Marina Boulevard to Yacht Road

Golden Gate Bridge

East side bridge sidewalk closed until 9 a.m.

West side bridge sidewalk open at 10 a.m. but only for cyclists

4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Vista Point exit on the northeast side and the parking lot closed

Presidio and Golden Gate Recreation Area

No access to Golden Gate Bridge from the Presidio from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lincoln Boulevard and all intersections onto it from 25th Avenue gate to Lendrum Court

Baker Beach residents can go in and out of the housing area using the Battery Caulfield service road. Vehicles will have to use Brooks and Baker courts from Lincoln Boulevard

Old Mason Street and all intersections on it closed from Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Crissy Field Avenue closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Richmond District

6:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Traffic delays at 26th and 27th avenues

26th and 27th avenues closed from Fulton to Lake streets for through traffic, but cross traffic will be allowed periodically on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa and Cabrillo

GGP, Sunset and Richmond districts

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Southbound Crossover Drive to Transverse at JFK Drive closed

19th Avenue to Blue Heron Lake drive closed from 5 to 10:45 a.m.

Sunset Boulevard at MLK Drive closed from 5 to 10 a.m.

41st Avenue at Chain of Lakes closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

JFK Drive at Chain of lakes closed 5 to 10 a.m.

Upper Haight Street

6:30 to 11:30 a.m.

North and south access across Upper Haight can use Kezar Drive

Lower Haight Street

6:30 to 11:45 a.m.

North and south access can use Steiner or Fillmore

Market Street

6:30 to noon

Use Duboce Avenue to access westbound and eastbound Market Street

Mission and Potrero districts

6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Crossing over 15th, 16th and 17th streets will need to be done on Highway 280 or Highway 101

Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant and Potrero can also be used but will have significant delays

Third Street Detour

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Traffic impacts between Mariposa and 20th streets

Oracle Park, Mission Rock and South Beach

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Terry Francois Boulevard closed