San Francisco man found guilty of gunning down his roommate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A Superior Court jury convicted a San Francisco man of murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of his roommate as he chased down a Mission District street in 2013.

Vincent Jacobo texted Maurice White, asking him to meet in the Mission District. Upon meeting on Bartlett Street between 21st and 22nd streets, the two men got into an argument and White tried to run away.

But as surveillance video played in court showed, Jacobo chased him down, shooting him five times, three times in the back, one in the arm.

After White fell to the ground, Jacobo "administers the coup de grace" and shot him one final time in the neck, killing him.

"This was a senseless act that took the life of a much-loved young man," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin, "as I have promised, we are continuing to work to clear the backlog of homicide cases, and I am glad that we finally have accountability for the victim and his family with this verdict today."

Jacobo is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2nd in department 26.